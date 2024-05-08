Enugu Rangers Coach Insists He Is Not Thinking Of NPFL Title, Remo Stars Coach Reacts

The manager of Enugu Rangers, Fidelis Ilechukwu has stressed that he is not thinking of winning the NPFL title this season even though his side are currently topping the league table.

Fidelis Ilechukwu and his team are currently enjoying a fair run in the NPFL as they are occupying the first spot with 57 points in 32 games, a point above Remo Stars, four points above third-placed Enyimba, and five points above 4th placed Shooting Stars.

Despite having an advantage of winning the NPFL over other contenders, Ilechukwu stressed that he can only start thinking of winning the league title from next season.

“I’m not thinking about the title. Enyimba, Lobi Stars and Remo Stars are thinking about it,” the former MFM FC coach said according to 54footballx.

“We have a very young team and structure is what we are thinking of. Maybe next season we will talk about the title. If I’m thinking about that, I will be under pressure and I don’t want to be under pressure because the management did not tell me about that.”

In response to Fidelis Ilechukwu’s claims that he is still building his team and not prioritizing winning the NPFL title this season, Remo Stars coach Daniel Ogunmodede says his team would try to take advantage of that mentality.

“I think it (the title) is in view because my friend (Fidelis Ilechukwu) said they are still building, so, we are trying to capitalise on the fact that they are building and we are trying to get the trophy,” Ogunmodede told the club’s media team after their 2-1 win over Rivers United on Monday, May 6.