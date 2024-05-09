NPFL Plans To Enforce New Minimum Wage For Footballers

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) is planning to increase the minimum wage of players in the league due to economic hardship across the country.

Reports claimed that players in the NPFL earn nothing less than N150,000 and above depending on their status and the nature of the club they play for.

This means that the lowest earner in the professional football league earns about 105.75 dollars per month (based on March 9, 2024 exchange rate) which is not close to what the lowest paid in the English Premier League earns per week.

NPFL Chairman, Gbenga Elegbeleye said in a statement that the said amount which is the league’s minimum wage should be increased to a yet-to-be-disclosed amount.

He said the economic hardship across Nigeria has made such a salary benchmark insufficient for professional footballers in the country.

“The last NPFL players can earn is N150,000, by next season, we will upgrade it because even N150,000, we discovered that some clubs are paying below it. Some players accept it just to join such clubs,” the NPFL chairman said.

“That is why compiling your account now is part of our clubs’ licensing.

“We want to see where and what you are paying each player and it has to be through banks.”