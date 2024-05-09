Amaju Pinnick Backs Finidi George To Get Foreign Assistant Coach

Former president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has backed the new coach of the Super Eagles, Finidi George, to source for his assistant coaches.

Finidi George was named the head coach of the Super Eagles over a week ago but he is yet to get his assistant coaches.

There are reports that the NFF tried to make Finidi accept his former teammates, Emmanuel Amuneke and Daniel Amokachi, as his assistant coaches, but the Port Harcourt-born tactician allegedly rejected the offer.

The 53-year-old Enyimba coach is reportedly making efforts to have foreign assistant coaches but the NFF is reportedly not interested in the idea due to lack of funds to maintain expatriates.

Amaju Pinnick, who is now a member of the FIFA committee, stressed that Finidi George should be given the free will to select his assistant coaches.

Pinnick, however, noted that if the NFF has no money to fund the request of Finidi, the football federation should have a meeting with the coach over a way forward.

“For his assistants, it is very tricky. It is normal for him to demand foreign assistants if he so desires. Bonfrere Jo was a foreign assistant to Westerhof and later took over the job. Oliseh had a foreign assistant, and Siasia had a foreign assistant. It is not new and it is not also bad for him to demand the same,” Pinnick told Arise TV.

“Finidi is well equipped; he played for Ajax and they over there have developmental football mentoring in kicking the ball, trapping and all that. I think he is well-positioned for the job.

“Amuneke, is also technically sound, but I am talking of the seamless transition from Peseiro; it will benefit the team much for Finidi to have the job and thank God he is there.

“Backroom staffing is more scientific right now. If he says he needs three backroom assistants, perhaps one for goalkeeper training, the others are for other positions.

“The assistant coaches are the engine room of the success of any coach because they see what the coach can’t see.

“But then, it depends on funding from the federation, but I think it is not out of place. Finidi should be allowed to do what he wants to do. But if there is a paucity of funds, they can discuss it with him.”

Note that Finidi George and his Super Eagles players will be in action in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa on June 3, and against Benin Republic on June 10.