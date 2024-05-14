Finidi George Insists He Has No Beef With Super Eagles Players

Super Eagles head coach, Finidi George, has stressed that he doesn’t have a misunderstanding with any of the team’s top players.

From when he was named the interim coach of the Super Eagles in March, there have been reports that Finidi George was having issues with Ademola Lookman and Sadiq Umar.

But Finidi who had served as Super Eagles’ assistant coach for 20 months under the reign of coach Jose Peseiro, debunked the speculation during his unveiling as Eagles’ head coach in Abuja on Monday, May 13.

The 53-year-old Port Harcourt-born tactician said, “I have been with the team for 20 months; I have always had a cordial relationship with all the players as an assistant coach.

“I am still the same person even as head coach now, only that the title has changed.

“There will be no controversy regarding relationships with the players.

“These are professional players and we have to give them what they’re used to in Europe; you don’t need to slap anybody for not doing your job.”

Note that Finidi George will meet the Super Eagles of Nigeria players for the first time as their head coach later this month when they touch down in Uyo to commence preparation for their two must-win 2026 World Cup qualification games.

On June 7, they will host South Africa in Uyo and then travel to Abidjan to play Benin Republic. If they win the two games, they could move from the third spot in Group C to at least second or first if Rwanda who are currently occupying the first spot lose one of their two games this June.