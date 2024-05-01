Amaju Pinnick Distances Himself From Finidi George’s Appointment

Former president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has debunked reports that he influenced the football federation to appoint Finidi George as Super Eagles coach.

Amaju Pinnick has earlier stated that Finidi George is his preferred candidate for the Super Eagles job. Due to this statement and his closeness to the current NFF president, Ibrahim Gusau, Pinnick was said to be behind Finidi’s appointment.

Pinnick who is currently a member of the FIFA council said though he has a good relationship with the current NFF president, he didn’t force Finidi on him.

“The president (Ibrahim Gusau) is very capable, always working round the clock,” Amaju Pinnick told Lagos Talks FM.

“What I observed is that Nigerians don’t like to see peace in Nigerian football, they don’t like synergy.

“If I have a good synergy with my successor, I don’t think there’s any reason to say that I’m the one that chose Finidi George.

“Why should I be? Gusau was a key member of (Aminu) Maigari’s regime. Then in my regime, he was very cardinal.

“He understands the dynamics, the theatrics, the politics, the game. And he’s an accountant, very prudent, so people should not just say things.”

Finidi George was made the Super Eagles coach ahead of his former national teammate, Emmanuel Amunike. He signed a one-year contract with the NFF which comes with a one-year extension option.