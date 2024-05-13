‘Finidi George Is Highest Paid Indigenous Super Eagles Coach Of All Time’

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will reportedly pay Super Head coach, Finidi George a monthly salary worth about 15 million naira.

If this is anything to go by, Finidi George will be the highest-paid indigenous coach of all time as reports claimed that past indigenous Super Eagles coaches earned around 5 million naira per month.

Reports of Finidi George’s 15 million naira per month salary haven’t been made official yet since it was first announced by ACLSports.

The same platform claimed that Finidi’s five assistant coaches are not placed on basic salary. They will earn only allowances and other bonuses during their spell with the national team.

Recall that Finidi George was unveiled as the Super Eagles head coach earlier today, May 13 in the presence of Nigeria’s Sports Minister, John Enoh, NFF president Ibrahim Gusau and secretary general of the football federation, Mohammed Sanusi.

After he was presented to the media at the Conference Room of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, reporters asked the former Enyimba of Aba head coach about his monthly take home as Super Eagles head coach.

He responded, “I am not quite worried about earning even as much or even more than (predecessor Jose) Peseiro because what I’m getting is good enough for me at the moment. The moment I add value to what I’m here to do, the money will definitely come.”

Note that Finidi George’s first assignment as the head coach of the Super Eagles is to lead Nigeria against South Africa on June 7 and against Benin Republic on June 10.

The two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers are must-win for Nigeria who are currently placed third in Group C behind first placed Rwanda and second placed South Africa.