Abdullahi Maikaba: Kano Pillars Coach Threatens To Resign

The technical adviser of Kano Pillars, Abdullahi Maikaba, has threatened to resign from his job due to what he described as a lack of a conducive environment.

Abdullahi Maikaba joined Kano Pillars on July 24, 2023, after coaching a series of other Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) clubs including Enyimba, Akwa United, Plateau United, and Enugu Rangers.

His time at Kano Pillars so far has not been as rosy as expected as his players have not been able to hold their own in the NPFL.

The former league champions have been struggling to win games so badly that they have recorded 14 defeats, 5 draws, and just 13 wins in 32 games.

The aforementioned stats left Pillars at the 9th spot with 44 points, 8 points away from the relegation zone, and 13 points away from the top spot.

In an interview with reporters, Abdullahi Maikaba claimed that the four-time NPFL champions have been struggling due to poor funding and lack of adequate support from the club’s stakeholders.

He however noted that he expects that things will start getting better now that the state government has appointed a new commissioner for sports, Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso.

“I need a conducive environment to work. I’m not conducive in Kano,” the coach said.

”I’m discussing with the management in days. If it warrants terminating the contract, I will do that.

“There is a new and young commissioner of sports in Kano now, things might change.”