Fidelis Ilechukwu Excited Enugu Rangers Defeated His Former Club, Plateau United

The technical adviser of Enugu Rangers, Fidelis Ilechukwu, is excited that the table-toppers defeated his former club, Plateau United who he said were boastful before their meeting.

On Sunday, April 28, Enugu Rangers hosted Plateau United at the Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium, Enugu, for their matchday 32 encounter.

The game ended easier than expected as the hosts scored the match opener in the 26th minute courtesy of Chukwuebuka Okorie. In the 93rd minute, Enugu Rangers sealed the victory via the penalty spot converted by Godwin Obaje.

The 2-0 win kept Enugu Rangers at the top of the NPFL table with 57 points in 32 games, two points above second-placed Enyimba, and four points above third-placed Remo Stars, who have a game in hand.

After beating Plateau United 2-0 on Sunday, Fidelis Ilechukwu said, “I think it was a great one for us.

“I am pleased about the outcome of this game because it was a game we prepared very well knowing that we had struggled in our last two away games.

“We bounced back to give our fans something to cheer against my former team who had boasted too much about this match even before it was played. I thank God for the three points.”

Note that Enugu Rangers still have six league games left to play before the season ends.