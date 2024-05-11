Enyimba Assistant Coach Yemi Says Bye To Finidi George

Enyimba of Aba assistant coach Olanrewaju Yemi has said his farewell to Super Eagles of Nigeria head coach, Finidi George.

Naija News reported on Friday that Enyimba are expected to officially announce the exit of Finidi George from the club in the coming days.

But earlier today, Olanrewaju Yemi who is expected to replace Finidi at Enyimba as the club’s head coach, has confirmed the exit of the former Nigeria international via a post on X.

Yemi and Finidi have been working together at the club for over two seasons. They both helped the Aba Elephants to win the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) last season.

While they were working together at Enyimba, Finidi George spent 20 months working as an assistant coach to Jose Peseiro at the level of the Super Eagles.

When Peseiro left the post, the 53-year-old Port Harcourt-born tactician became the interim coach of the national team. He was appointed the head coach of the Eagles in April 2024.

Then, it was not clear whether Finidi would remain the coach of Enyimba while serving as Super Eagles head coach. But that seems to be cleared now as the former Ajax winger is expected to leave his job in Aba for the National team job.

“Working with you for the past two years has been fun and inspiring,” Olarewaju wrote on his X page.

“Thank you for all you do, boss. I wish you the very best with ⁦@NGSuperEagles⁩.”

Finidi George’s first assignment as the head coach of the Super Eagles is to lead the team to play against South Africa on June 3, and against Benin Republic on June 10 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.