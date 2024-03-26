Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu Aims To Win 2023-2024 NPFL Title With Enugu Rangers

Enugu Rangers coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu is aiming to win the 2023-2024 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title with the club after topping the table following last weekend’s win over Heartland.

Fidelis Ilechukwu made his name in the NPFL after leading MFM FC to the top flight and almost made them league title contenders.

While at Plateau United, he led the club to a second-place finish in the league which means that Ilechukwu has the credentials to lead a club to contend for the league title.

On March 24, 2024, Ilechukwu led Enugu Rangers to beat Heartland 2-1 away from home which pushed them to end the weekend on a high.

Rangers are currently topping the NPFL with 48 points in 27 games, a point above second-placed Lobi Stars, and three points above third-place Remo Stars who have a game in hand.

So far this season, Ilechukwu and his boys have recorded 7 defeats, 6 draws, and 14 wins, and the tactician believes that Rangers’ away win over Heartland should motivate the side to win their first league title since 2016.

“It was a great game between two great sides and I am very glad that we ended the game on the winning side,” Ilechukwu said.

“We worked very hard to earn this victory and I thank God for it and hopefully, we shall keep the momentum to push higher in the league and maintain that fight till we achieve our aim of winning the title.”