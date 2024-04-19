NPFL Matchday 31 Full Fixtures: Kwara United vs Akwa United Tie Moved

The management of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has moved the game between Kwara United and Akwa United to Sunday.

The NPFL matchday 31 fixture between Rivers United and Akwa United was supposed to take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday but that won’t longer happen. The game will now kick-off at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 21.

Kwara United requested for the game to be moved to Sunday to give them room to prepare for the game after traveling to and from Gombe United for matchday 30 on Tuesday.

Kwara United beat Gombe United 2-1 in the encounter, while their Sunday opponents, Akwa United, stunned Niger Tornadoes 4-1 in their last game.

Meanwhile, one game in the NPFL Matchday 31, Heartland vs Shooting Stars, has already been played. Heartland beat Shooting Stars 1-0 at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri to boost their chances of escaping relegation.

Below are the remaining NPFL Matchday 31 fixtures:

Saturday, April 20

Abia Warriors Vs Bayelsa United

4 p.m.

Sunday, April 21

Rivers United Vs Enugu Rangers

4 p.m.

Katsina United Vs Sporting Lagos

4 p.m.

Kwara United Vs Akwa United

4 p.m.

Lobi Stars Vs Bendel Insurance

4 p.m.

Kano Pillars Vs Gombe United

4 p.m.

Sunshine Stars Vs Enyimba

4 p.m.

Plateau United Vs Remo Stars

4 p.m.

Niger Tornadoes Vs Doma United

4 p.m.

Note that Enugu Rangers are currently topping the NPFL table with 54 points in 30 games, three points above second placed Enyimba and third placed Lobi Stars.