Why NPFL Will Be Suspended After Matchday 32

There won’t be full action in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) after matchday 32 on Sunday, April 28.

The break is to enable Rivers United to play their six outstanding NPFL games which piled up due to their involvement in the 2023-2024 CAF Confederation Cup.

Recall that the 2022 NPFL champions were the only Nigerian side left on the continent at the turn of 2024. They crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup in the quarter-final stage of the competition thanks to their defeat to reigning champions, USM Alger of Algeria.

The Port Harcourt-owned club are currently sitting in the 17th spot on the league table with 34 points in 24 matches.

They will play their outstanding games in the league during the forthcoming break. After their game against table-toppers, Enugu Rangers on Sunday, they will take on Bayelsa United next week, and then games against Remo Stars, Katsina United, Niger Tornadoes, Abia Warriors, Kwara United, and Sunshine Stars will follow.

Afterward, the 2023-2024 NPFL season will return to its regular fixtures as the league have 6 matchdays to come to an end.

Based on the initial NPFL calendar, the 2023-2024 season was expected to come to an end on June 9, 2024. But that might not be possible due to the break that will start after matchday 32.