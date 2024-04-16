NPFL Matchday 30 Produces 23 Goals Across Nigeria, See Full Results

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) matchday 30 which took place across Nigeria earlier today, April 16, recorded 8 wins in 9 games.

Pending the outcome of the game between Doma United and Remo Stars which will take place at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, only the NPFL matchday 30 game between Bayelsa United and Katsina United ended in a draw.

One of the fixtures that produced the highest number of goals earlier today was the game between Enugu Rangers and Abia Warriors. In the said game, Rangers defeated Abia 3-2 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium in Enugu. Akwa United vs Tornadoes also ended in a five-goal thriller.

Out of the 9 games played this midweek, only Kwara United recorded an away win. They defeated their hosts, Gombe United 1-2 at the Gombe Township Stadium, Pantami.

The team that recorded the highest number of goals this midweek is Akwa United. They slammed their visitors, Niger Tornadoes 4-1 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium as Tuesday’s games ended with a total of 23 goals.

Currently, Enugu Rangers are sitting on top of the league table with 54 points in 30 games, three points above second-placed Enyimba.

Below is the NPFL Matchday 30 Full Results:

Akwa United FC 4-1 Niger Tornadoes

Bendel Insurance 2-1 Kano Pillars

Bayelsa United FC 1-1 Katsina United

Enyimba FC 1-0 Heartland FC

Rangers Int’l FC 3-2 Abia Warriors

Sporting Lagos 1-0 Sunshine Stars

Gombe United FC 1-2 Kwara United

Rivers United 3-0 Plateau United