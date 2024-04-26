NPFL Announces Rivers United’s Outstanding Fixtures, See Matchday 32 Fixtures

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has announced the fixtures of the outstanding games involving Rivers United.

Naija News has reported that the 2023-2024 NPFL campaign will be on hold after matchday 32 to allow Rivers United to play their outstanding league games.

After Rivers United have cleared their backlog of games, the league will resume on the weekend of May 25 and 26 with matchday 33 games.

For ease of travelling across Nigeria for the backlog of games, the NPFL has decided to make Rivers United play four successive away games. The away games are arranged based on the proximity of the club’s opponents.

Rivers United will play Remo Stars (matchday 21; away) on May 5, Kwara United (matchday 23; away) on May 8, Sunshine Stars (matchday 27; away) on May 11, and then take on Abia Warriors on May 15 (matchday 29; away).

Rivers United will play their last outstanding game of the season against Niger Tornadoes at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium on May 18.

Below are NPFL matchday 32 Fixtures:

Friday, April 26

Remo Stars Vs Niger Tornadoes

4 p.m.

Saturday, April 27

Doma United Vs Kwara United

3 p.m.

Bendel Vs Heartland

4 p.m.

Gombe United Vs Lobi Stars

4 p.m.

Sunday, April 28

Shooting Stars Vs Sunshine Stars

4 p.m.

Enyimba Vs Katsina United

4 p.m.

Akwa United Vs Kano Pillars

4 p.m.

Enugu Rangers Vs Plateau United

4 p.m.

Bayelsa United Vs Rivers United

4 p.m.

Sporting Lagos Vs Abia Warriors

4 p.m.