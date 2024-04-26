Beautiful Nubia: Music Legend Reflects On His ‘Safe’ NPFL Experience

Nigerian songwriter and music composer, Segun Akinolu, popularly known as Beautiful Nubia, has urged Nigerians to embrace the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Beautiful Nubia who is known for his hit song “Seven Lives” said he and his band members watched an NPFL game recently at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan, and it was fun and safe.

On Thursday, April 25, the 56-year-old music star took to his X page to post a picture of himself showing when he was watching a league game which appeared to be a game between Shooting Stars and Akwa United.

The match took place on March 10, 2024, and ended in favour of Shooting Stars at the Lekan Salami Stadium on March 10, 2024.

Goals from Victor Ehibe (15th minute), Dumte Christian Pyagbara (18th minute), and Abdul Lawal (89th minute), made all the difference at the 10,000-capacity stadium.

While commenting on the league, Beautiful Nubia believed that the NPFL has the potential to create wealth for the youths.

“Went to watch a Shooting Stars game the other day with my brother and crew. It was fun and safe. Despite the glaring shortcomings of the NPFL, the league has great potential for youth employment and wealth creation. We should be looking more inward. Not Europe and EPL all the time,” he said.

Note that Shooting Stars will be in action at the Lekan Salami Stadium against Sunshine Stars of Akure on April 28. The game will kick off at 4 p.m.