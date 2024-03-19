NPFL: Shooting Stars Win Over Remo Stars Sparks Continental Ticket Hope For Ogunbote

Shooting Stars manager, Gbenga Ogunbote, told reporters that their record-breaking win over Remo Stars, proves that his team can still qualify for a CAF competition before the end of this season.

On Sunday, Gbenga Ogunbote led Shooting Stars to host Remo Stars at the Lekan Salami Stadium. Two goals from Christian Pyagabara earned the Oluyole Warriors a 2-0 win over their visitors.

The 2-0 win over Remo Stars is the club’s first victory over the Ogun state-based club in seven years.

After the unprecedented win, Gbenga Ogunbote told reporters that the win was dedicated to the club’s fans.

“It was a tension-soaked game, and I’m happy that the boys were able to hold their nerves to win,” Ogunbote said.

“The win is for the club’s fans who have stayed true to the team and believe we can turn things around when we started slowly.”

The win over Remo Stars is Shooting Stars’ 11th win in 26 league games after a shaking start to the 2023-2024 season. Before the win, the Oluyole Warriors have recorded 7 draws and 8 defeats.

They are now sitting in sixth place with 40 points in 26 games, just 6 points away from first-placed Lobi Stars. This means that they now have the opportunity to at least grab a CAF competition ticket and even win the league.

“When we were 13th in the NPFL table, I said we were still on course to nick a CAF spot. Then we had 19 games but now we have 12 games and we are confident of achieving it by the end of the season”, Ogunbote said.

“Anything can happen, we all know this and it’s achievable to get the continental ticket with 12 games left.”