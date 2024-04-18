Sporting Lagos Replace Coach Paul Offor With Abdulahi Biffo

Fast-growing Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side, Sporting Lagos have replaced their sacked head coach, Paul Offor with former Kwara United head coach Abdulahi Biffo.

Offor and his coaching crew lost their jobs at Sporting Lagos on Wednesday, April 17, after leading the club to 11th place in the NPFL table with 38 points in 30 games.

Under his watch, Sporting Lagos recorded just 10 wins, 8 draws, and an unprecedented 12 defeats and they are currently four points away from the relegation zone.

Before things went sour for him at the club, Paul Offor who is just 35-year-old led Sporting Lagos from the Nigeria National League (NNL) to the NPFL within his first months at the club.

Before he joined the Lagos-based club, he had worked with the Cotonou-based Premier League club, Djeffa FC, and Warri Wolves in the NNL.

In the absence of Paul Offor at Sporting Lagos, Biffo is expected to come in and stabilize the side and help them remain in the NPFL for the rest of the 2023-2024 season.

A statement from Sporting Lagos reads: “On behalf of everyone at Sporting Lagos, the club would like to express its gratitude to coach Paul for his efforts and achievements during his time with the club.

“Coach Paul will forever have a place in Sporting Lagos history after leading us to our first-ever NPFL promotion and winning our first-ever piece of silverware — the Naija Super 8. The club and fans alike will miss the energy and polish he brought to the touchline.

“After reviewing our performance so far this season, the club believes it is the right time to make a change.”