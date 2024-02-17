Sporting Lagos Sign 12 Players, Sack 6 Ahead Of Clash With Bendel Insurance

Nigeria Premier Football League club, Sporting Lagos have signed a total of 12 players ahead of the second stanza of the 2023-2024 NPFL season.

In the first stanza of the 2023-2024 season, Sporting Lagos had it very rough as they struggled to record five wins and six draws in 19 games. The other 8 games ended in defeats.

This abysmal performance has pushed them down to the 15th spot in the league table with 21 points, three points away from the relegation zone.

On Wednesday, February 14, they beat Rivers United 1-0 in their outstanding NPFL Matchday 13.

To build on that win ahead of their matchday 20 clash with Bendel Insurance at the Onikan Stadium at 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 18, the club decided to bring in 12 new players.

At the time of writing, four names out of the 12 new signings have been made public; they are as follows: Adekunle Adeleke (Rivers United), Paschal Durugbor (1472 FC), Ezekiel Uzoechi (Heartland), and Samuel Ayanrinde (Kwara United).

However, the club has released six names of players they have decided to part ways with ahead of the second stanza of the 2023-2024 season.

The NPFL stars who are exiting Sporting Lagos are Odafi Emmanuel, Saturday Okon, Abiodun Balogun, Godwin Udoh, Osan Mamah, and Onyeka Ojieh.

The club aims to finish strong in the league despite being closer to the relegation zone than to safety. Hence, the journey to secure their place in the league ahead of next season starts against Bendel Insurance on Sunday.