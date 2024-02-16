NPFL Transfers: Gombe United, Enyimba, Remo Sign New Stars

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) clubs are making huge moves in the domestic transfer window as Gombe United, Enyimba, and Remo Stars landed new players.

Gombe United went big in the NPFL transfer window by signing nine players as they prepare for the last phase of the 2023-2024 season.

The new arrivals are Ekene Joseph from Giant Brillars, and Anayor Ogbonna from Shooting Stars, while Ademola Adebamibo and Anas Hassan joined from Katsina United.

Others are Sadiq Haruna from Adamawa United, Amos Alamu from Wikki Tourist, Peace Dewan from Plateau United, Abdulraheem Suleiman from Golden Boots Academy, and Ogbonaju Onyeka from Ottasolo.

The NPFL club who are struggling to escape relegation also promoted two players from their academy, Haruna Ibrahim Hamisu and Musbahu Musa.

As for Enyimba of Aba, the side went for Kwara United winger, Bernard Ovoke as they prepare to contend for the league title in the last phase of the season.

The NPFL giants announced that the winger signed a two-year deal with them which will keep him at the club until 2026.

Enyimba have also announced the signing of a striker, Uchenna Collins from Akwa United earlier today, February 16.

Meanwhile, Remo Stars have landed a superstar from Rivers United, Ossy Martins.

The 23-year-old forward who started his professional football career at Abia Warriors has had spells in Tunisia and Cyprus before returning to Nigeria to join Rivers United.

“As prolific as they get, the club can confirm the signing of striker, Ossy Martins as the second stanza of #NPFL24 draws nearer,” Remo Stars wrote on their official X page.