NPFL’s Sunshine Star Unveils Ex-Super Eagles Player, New Coach, Others

Nigeria Premier Football League club, Sunshine Stars of Akure, have unveiled a former Super Eagles of Nigeria player, Godfrey Oboabona.

Godfrey Oboabona had his international recognition after helping the Super Eagles to win the 2013 AFCON in South Africa.

The 33-year-old centre-back was one of the local-based players late coach Stephen Keshi took to the continental football competition.

Then, Oboabona was contracted to Sunshine Stars but left the club immediately after winning the 2013 AFCON.

From the Akure-based club, Oboabona joined the Turkish club, Çaykur Rizespor, where he spent four years of his football career.

He moved to the Saudi Pro League club, Al-Ahli in 2017, and left the club in 2018 for a Croatian football club, Gorica. Godfrey Oboabona spent just a season at the club before he moved to Georgia to play for FC Dinamo Batumi in 2020.

On Thursday, February 15, Sunshine Stars announced that they had brought back the player to the club. They also announced the appointment of former Plateau United coach Kennedy Boboye as their new manager.

Boboye will replace the sacked Edith Agoye who left the club after leading them to the 14th spot in the ongoing 2023/2024 NPFL season.

A statement issued by Sunshine Stars media officer, Michael Akintunde reads in part: “He (Oboabona) is expected to add his wealth of experience to the team as Kennedy Boboye gets set to lead the team back to winning ways.”

Other newly appointed technical crew members at the club are Kayode Julius (chief coach), Nwachukwu Ifeanyi (assistant coach), and John Gaadi (goalkeeper trainer).