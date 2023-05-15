Kennedy Boboye Reveals His Dream Job After Earning UEFA C License

Former Akwa United and Plateau United coach, Kennedy Boboye, has revealed that his dream job is to coach the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The 45-year-old ex-Nigeria international stated this after earning a UEFA C license from the Irish Football Association. The UEFA C license is a basic qualification for managers and access to attain the UEFA B license which could entitle a manager to coach a team in elite leagues across the world, especially in Europe.

Kennedy Boboye who has won a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title for Plateau United in 2017 and Akwa United in 2021, and has worked with the Nigeria Under-23 team decided to upgrade his coaching skills in preparation for bigger opportunities in the job.

After earning the UEFA C license, Boboye told Belfast that about four NPFL clubs are already seeking his services. He however noted that he would decide on the one to go for when he returns to Nigeria.

“I am happy to have been here. It was one of the best career decisions I have made. Hopefully, I will return for my UEFA B license before this year runs out”, Boboye said.

“I have learned a big deal here and you will see the changes in my next job.

“As it stands, I have about four NPFL teams who are keen on getting my service.

“So, when I return to the country soon, I will consider the options before I know my next destination.”

He added, “I have won the NPFL twice but my ultimate goal as a coach is to handle the Nigeria senior national team and help them to win laurels.

“One of my targets is to be one of the greatest coaches in Nigeria and Africa.”