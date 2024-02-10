NPFL Postpones Resumption Of 2023-2024 League Season Again

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), has announced the postponement of the second phase of the 2023-2024 league season once again.

The second phase of the 2023-2024 season was initially scheduled to commence in January but was postponed to February 14 due to the ongoing 2023 AFCON which will end on Sunday, February 11.

Note that the Super Eagles of Nigeria made it to the final of the tournament which means that the attention of most Nigerians is in Ivory Coast, the host country.

Nigeria will be in action in the 2023 AFCON final at 9 p.m. on Sunday against the hosts whom they defeated 1-0 in the group stage of the tournament on January 18.

Hence, the second phase of the 2023-2024 NPFL campaign which is expected to start from matchday 20 has been postponed from February 14 to February 16, 2024.

This is according to a letter sent to all the participating NPFL clubs by the league’s Chief Operating Officer, Davidson Owumi.

The operating officer claimed that the resumption of the second phase of the league had to be postponed again to give room for the outstanding games to be played.

The letter reads in parts, “This is to formally notify all clubs that the new date for the Matchday 20, initially scheduled for February 14, 2024, is now the weekend of Friday, February 16, 2024, to Sunday, February 18, 2024”.

Nevertheless, the outstanding NPFL Matchday 15 game between Rivers United and Shooting Stars of Ibadan will take place at the Lekan Salami Stadium by 4 p.m. today, February 10.

Lobi Stars are currently sitting on top of the league table with 36 points in 19 games, a point above second-placed Remo Stars.