Ivory Coast Knockout DR Congo To Setup 2023 AFCON Final With Nigeria

The Elephants of Ivory Coast have Knocked out DR Congo from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after an intense 90 minutes of football.

Ivory Coast who played in front of a packed Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé in Abidjan on Wednesday night, February 7, struggled to create good chances in the first half same as the Congolese side.

With both sides not being clinical after 45 minutes of action, the first half ended goalless to the disappointment of the thousands of Ivorians at the national stadium.

In the second half, the Ivorian side showed more promise and had more of the ball possession which helped them to create more chances.

Despite seeing more of the ball, it was not until in the 65th minute of the encounter that the Elephants of Ivory Coast scored the opening goal which ended up as the match-winner courtesy of Sébastien Haller’s strike.

The lone goal was enough for the hosts of the 2023 AFCON to enter the final of the tournament where they will meet the Super Eagles of Nigeria who knocked out South Africa via penalties earlier on Wednesday, February 7.

The 2023 AFCON final between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Ivory Coast will take place at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé by 9 p.m. on Sunday, February 11.

If the Super Eagles win the game, that will make it the 4th time the Nigerian side will win the AFCON trophy. And if it goes in favour of Ivory Coast, that will make it the third AFCON title for the Ivorians.

Sunday’s encounter will also make it the second time the two countries will be meeting in the 2023 AFCON. Their first meeting in the tournament was in the group stage and it ended 1-0 in favour of Nigeria.