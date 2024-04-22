‘FG To Stay Off Payment Of Super Eagles Coach’s Salary’

The federal government of Nigeria has reportedly told the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) that the football body will pay for the salary of the Super Eagles’ new coach.

The NFF has been making efforts to appoint a new coach for the Super Eagles of Nigeria since the contract of the former coach, Jose Peseiro, expired on February 29, 2024.

Naija News gathered that three coaches, including former Tanzania head coach Emmanuel Amunike, have been shortlisted for the vacant position.

Amunike is the only Nigerian coach shortlisted for the job; the other two candidates, Domenec Torrent (Spain) and Antonio Conceicao (Portugal), are foreign coaches.

Unlike in the past, any of these coaches named the Super Eagles head coach will have to depend on the NFF for his salary instead of the federal government.

A senior official reportedly told SCORENigeria that this development could influence the kind of coach appointed for the job, as the coaches’ salary demands might be a big factor.

The source said, “The Federal Government will not pay the new coach of the Super Eagles, that’s the responsibility of the NFF.

“This position will therefore go a long way in determining who is eventually hired to lead the Super Eagles.”

Note that the sports minister, John Enoh has revealed that the NFF will name a new head coach in a week or two. With the new development that the NFF will cater to the salary of the new Super Eagles coach, the appointment of Amunike might be a priority to cut costs.

Meanwhile, the NFF has announced a plan to commence a monthly football award in Nigeria.

According to a statement from the football body, the award is expected to celebrate and reward the best players and coaches involved with Nigerian football.

The NFF is expected to release more details about the plan in the coming days, as the award categories, nomination process, and launch date are yet to be determined.