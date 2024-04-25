Super Eagles Of Nigeria Squad Loses Value Again In April

Super Eagles of Nigeria are now the 15th most expensive team in the world after their value dropped from €345 million to €343 million according to Transfermarkt.

The Super Eagles squad value has been decreasing steadily in the last three months. Recall that after they finished second at the 2023 AFCON in February 2024, their value dropped by €121 million.

Between March and April 2024, the Eagles’ value has depreciated further by €2 million but they remain the most valuable national team in Africa.

In the last three ratings, Bayer Leverkusen striker, Victor Boniface who is valued at €40 million was not included in the Super Eagles squad since he has been absent from the team since January due to fitness issues.

Victor Osimhen of Napoli remains the most expensive footballer in Nigeria and Africa with a value of €110 million, while Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman is the second most valuable player in the Super Eagles squad in the absence of Boniface.

Meanwhile, 2023 AFCON champions, Ivory Coast, have dropped from the second spot to the third spot on the list of most valuable squads in Africa. They are currently 18th in the world with a value of €312 million.

Morocco have moved to the second spot and 17th in the world with a €321 million valuation. Senegal (€289 million), and Algeria (€243 million) complete the top five in Africa.

On the world stage, England remains the most valuable national team squad globally with a value of €1.47 billion.

France (€1.21 billion), Portugal (€1.06 billion), Brazil (€943 million) and Spain (€906 million) complete the top five on the global rankings.