‘Kelechi Iheanacho Rejects Leicester City New Contract’

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Kelechi Iheanacho is not likely to follow Leicester City back to the Premier League ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

Kelechi Iheanacho who was regarded as one of the most promising footballers in the world, especially after winning the 2013 Under-17 World Cup for Nigeria, moved to Leicester City on August 3, 2017, after failing to impress Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

After signing his initial deal with Leicester City in 2017, Iheanacho renewed his contract with the Foxes on April 3, 2021. Unfortunately for him, he couldn’t help the one-time Premier League champions to remain in the top division a season later.

When the club suffered relegation at the end of the 2022-2023 season, most pundits predicted that the 27-year-old striker would leave the club for a greener pasture especially because he had just a season left on his contract then.

However, that didn’t happen and he followed Leicester City to the EFL Championship, the second tier of English football. Fitness issues forced him to play as a second fiddle at the club.

Kelechi Iheanacho contributed 6 goals and three assists in 25 games in all competitions as he helped Leicester City return to the Premier League this season.

Amid that, his contract with the club will expire on June 30, 2024, which means that he has less than two months to either extend his stay at the club or move to another as a free agent.

Soccernet reported that Leicester City have tabled a contract extension offer for Iheanacho but the Nigerian striker turned it down.

The proposed deal will reportedly earn him £65,000 per week but it seems the highest-scoring African player in the history of the FA Cup has other plans for now.