Manchester City Goalkeeper Ederson Out Until Next Season

Manchester City goalkeeper, Ederson ended his journey in the 2023-2024 season with a fractured eye socket.

Ederson sustained the injury during Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

The 30-year-old Brazil international suffered the injury when Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero collided with him in the penalty box.

After receiving treatment on the pitch for some minutes, he bounced back and continued with the game but not for too long before he was substituted.

Coach Pep Guardiola replaced Ederson with the club’s backup goalkeeper, Stefan Ortega in the 69th minute. That left the Brazilian goalkeeper very furious to the extent he failed to shake hands with Guardiola.

Fortunately for Manchester City, Ortega made what could be said to be the safe of the season after stopping Son Heung-min’s one one-on-one attempt on goal.

Ederson was expected to return in between the sticks for Manchester City against West Ham United on Sunday, May 19, which is the club’s last league game of the season but has been ruled out due to the fractured eye socket.

The Brazil international will not also be available when Manchester City take on Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on May 25.

Guardiola will now have to bank on his German goalkeeper, Ortega, for the two must-win games, while Ederson prepares to recover fully for Copa America this summer.