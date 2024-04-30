Super Eagles’ Kelechi Iheanacho And Wilfred Ndidi Win First Championship Title

For the first time in their football careers, Super Eagles of Nigeria stars, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi have emerged winners of the EFL Championship title.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi played a vital role in ensuring that Leicester City return to Premier League football after one season in the second tier of English club football.

A few days after their promotion to the Premier League was confirmed, Leicester City took on Preston on Monday, April 29. During the away game, Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy scored twice, and Kasey McAteer earned them a 3-0 win over Preston which landed them the Championship title.

Ndidi started the game but was substituted in the second half, while Iheanacho didn’t make the team due to fitness issues.

Despite injuries and being with the Super Eagles of Nigeria for over one month during the 2023 AFCON between January and February 2024, Iheanacho managed to make 22 appearances in the EFL Championship in which he scored 5 goals and provided 1 assist. His contract with Leicester City will expire on June 30, 2024, same as his countryman, Wilfred Ndidi.

Ndidi has played 31 games in the Championship in which he scored four goals and provided five assists despite his injury woes this season.

Now that they have secured Promotion to the Premier League and also won the EFL Championship, Leicester’s next target is to hit the 100-point mark.

They will achieve this if they beat Blackburn at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, May 4. The said date is also the last day of the EFL Championship season when the second-tier title will be presented to Leicester.