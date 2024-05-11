Transfer: Aston Villa Step Up Iheanacho Chase

Aston Villa are in discussions to sign Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho from Leicester City this summer, as reported by Football Insider.

Naija News reports that Villa’s transfer chief, Ramon Monchi, is said to have met with Iheanacho’s representatives in Greece ahead of Villa’s UEFA Europa Conference League game against Olympiacos on Thursday.

Iheanacho’s contract with Leicester City expires at the end of June, and he has declined a new offer from the club, making him a free agent soon.

His decision to leave Leicester has prompted Aston Villa to consider him a potential boost to their attacking lineup, despite already having forwards Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran.

The 26-year-old forward has had a notable impact at Leicester City since his move from Manchester City in 2017.

Last season, Iheanacho scored five goals in 23 league appearances, demonstrating his capabilities and potential value to Villa’s squad.

Ihenacho was also believed to be pivotal in Leicester City’s effort to return to competing in the top-tier English league.

Aston Villa’s interest in Iheanacho comes as the club looks to bolster its offensive options for the upcoming season, aiming to improve their standing in the Premier League and in European competitions.

Football experts suggest that the move for Iheanacho is part of Villa’s broader strategy to enhance their squad depth and attacking prowess.