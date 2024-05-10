Wilfred Ndidi May Remain At Leicester City

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi is likely to extend his stay at Leicester City based on comments from the club’s current coach.

Wilfred Ndidi moved to Leicester City from KRC Genk in Belgium for a transfer fee of €17.60 million on January 3, 2017, which was a significant turning point for the team. Since then, Ndidi has been a vital component of Leicester City’s success.

When Ndidi joined the club, Leicester City had just won their first Premier League title. Over the years, Ndidi’s influence on the team has been substantial, contributing significantly to their achievements.

Despite a few setbacks, Leicester City continued to build on their success, culminating in their first and only FA Cup title in the 2020-2021 season and the Community Shield in the 2021-2022 season. However, they suffered a significant blow when they were relegated to the Championship in the 2022-2023 season.

Fortunately, they were able to bounce back to the Premier League in just one season, with Ndidi playing a crucial role in their campaign. His outstanding performance was evident in the game against Southampton, where he scored a goal that secured a 5-0 win for Leicester City.

Ndidi’s exceptional talent as a defensive midfielder, combined with his physicality, intelligence, and work ethic, have made him a standout player for Leicester City.

However, Wilfred Ndidi will be out of contract on June 30, 2024, and there are no reports yet that Leicester City are making efforts to extend his stay.

Note that Leicester City are banned from signing players for this summer for breaching fair play rules and if they must extend the contract of any player, they must obtain permission from the EFL.

Amid all that, Enzo Maresca is hoping to start life in the Premier League alongside Wilfred Ndidi who is one of the club’s most respected players.

“I’m thinking already about the future,” Maresca told Leicester City Mercury.

“It’s good to start thinking about how we could improve next season. Hamza could be an option there; Wout (Faes) could be an option; and Wilf (Ndidi) could also be an option to do that kind of job.”