Victor Osimhen Likely To Miss Napoli Vs Bologna Clash As His Move To EPL Draws Closer

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen, is likely to miss the Italian Serie A clash against Bologna at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Victor Osimhen may not play the Serie A game at the Diego Armando Maradona due to an injury he suffered in Napoli’s 1-1 draw against Udinese on Monday night, May 6, 2024.

The 25-year-old striker scored the opening goal of the game after the 50th-minute mark which was cancelled out by his countryman, Isaac Success in the 92nd minute.

Before the equalizer, Osimhen was substituted because he was seen struggling to keep up with the intensity of the game.

The management of the side will now have to monitor him from now to Friday to ascertain whether he will be fit enough for the game.

Note that Victor Osimhen has managed to score just 15 goals for the former Italian Serie A champions so far this season.

Meanwhile, transfer expert, Gianluca Di Marzio claimed that Victor Osimhen is expected to move to the English Premier League this summer.

Di Marzio said either Chelsea or Arsenal will sign Osimhen this summer instead of Paris Saint Germain.

“I’m not so convinced that Osimhen goes to PSG, he has already played in France with Lille, logical, PSG is something else and would allow you to face matches like the Champions League semi-final, but his preference was and remains England,” Di Marzio said according to Spazio Napoli.

“Chelsea and Arsenal are two clubs that could grab Osimhen.”