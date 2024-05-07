Victor Osimhen Matches Mertens, Higuain Record At Napoli

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen, has joined a special class of players in the history of Napoli thanks to his goal against Udinese.

On Monday, May 6, 2024, Victor Osimhen led the attack for Napoli against Udinese at the Bluenergy Stadium. The game featured two other Nigerian players, goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, and Isaac Success on the side of Udinese.

Interestingly, the three players were the star players in the game as they gave a very good account of themselves especially Okoye who stopped a series of Napoli’s chances from going in.

The first half ended in a 0-0 draw and the spectators had to wait until the 51st minute before they saw a goal thanks to Victor Osimhen‘s superb header.

Minutes after, Osimhen scored another goal which looked like a perfect strike but the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) ruled it out for offside.

In the 87th minute, Victor Osimhen was replaced by Giovanni Simeone. In the 95th minute of the encounter, Isaac Success who was a substitute in the game scored the equalizer as the game ended in a disappointing 1-1 draw.

While Napoli will be disappointed that they didn’t hold on to the lead, Osimhen will be proud that he is the third player in the history of Napoli to score 6 successive times against the same Serie A club (Udinese).

Before the 25-year-old Nigerian striker achieved this, Former Napoli captain, Dries Mertens set the record against Bologna.

Afterwards, another Napoli legend, Gonzalo Higuain matched the record against Lazio.

Note that Osimhen who couldn’t match his last season performance this season due to fitness issues and his participation in the 2023 AFCON has managed to score 15 league goals for Napoli so far this season.