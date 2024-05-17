Why Juventus Sacked Massimiliano Allegri Two Days After Cup Victory

Juventus said the behaviour of Massimiliano Allegri during the Coppa Italia Final was the reason they had to part ways with the Italian tactician.

After almost three seasons at Juventus, Massimiliano Allegri finally led the club to their first title in three years when they defeated Atalanta 1-0 in the Coppa Italia Final on Wednesday, May 15.

During the final, Allegri was caught having an uncontrollable argument with one of the match officials which ended with him getting a red card. As he was walking off the stadium, he ripped off his jacket, and tie and started to undo his shirt.

During the celebration of the triumph, he was caught on camera telling the club’s director of sports, Cristiano Giuntoli, not to join his squad for the funfair.

Advertisement

Earlier today, Juventus issued a statement to announce that Massimiliano Allegri has been sacked with two games left to play this season.

The club’s statement reads: “Juventus announces that it has relieved Massimiliano Allegri of his position as head coach of the men’s first team.

“The exoneration follows certain behaviours during and after the Coppa Italia final that the club deemed incompatible with the values of Juventus and the behaviour that those who represent it should have.

Advertisement

“It ends a period of collaboration, which began in 2014, restarted in 2021 and ended, after the previous three seasons together, with the Italian Cup final.

“The club wishes Massimiliano Allegri good luck in his future endeavours.”

Massimiliano Allegri who was expected to remain the coach of Juventus until June 30, 2025, first coached Juventus from 2014 to 2019. During that period, he helped the club to win five successive league titles, alongside four Italia Cups and got to the UEFA Champions League final twice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the 56-year-old coach was sacked in 2019, he stayed jobless for two years before he was reappointed as the club’s manager in 2021. His second spell at the club ended with just the 2024 Italia Cup.