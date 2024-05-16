Victor Osimhen To Miss Napoli Game Against Fiorentina

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen has been ruled out of Napoli’s Serie A game against Fiorentina.

Victor Osimhen was expected to lead Napoli to the Stadio Artemio Franchi to take on Fiorentina at 7:45 p.m. on Friday, May 17. Unfortunately, his fitness issues wouldn’t permit him to do that.

The 25-year-old striker sustained an injury during Napoli’s Serie A game against Bologna which ended in a 2-0 defeat to the former Serie A champions last weekend. He has not been seen in training with the team since then.

He was however seen in the gym engaging in a personalized training and also had physiotherapy on Wednesday, May 15.

A statement from Napoli earlier in the week said Osimhen has undergone recovery work for a muscle strain but that strain will keep him away from tomorrow’s game.

In the likely absence of Victor Osimhen, coach Francesco Calzona might choose between Giacomo Raspadori and Giovanni Simeone for the centre forward role on Friday.

Aside from Osimhen, Napoli will also be without the club’s last season Serie A winners Piotr Zielinski and Mario Rui due to fitness issues.

Note that the 25-year-old Nigeria international who has struggled with different degrees of injury issues this season has scored 15 Serie A goals in this campaign.

If his fitness woes drag beyond this weekend, he might miss Super Eagles of Nigeria must-win 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa on June 3 and Benin Republic on June 10, 2024.

Note that Osimhen is most likely to leave Napoli at the end of this season despite having a contract with the side untill 2026.

Currently, Chelsea are said to be leading the chase for his signature.