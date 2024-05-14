2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Super Eagles Injury List Grows Ahead Of South Africa Clash

Super Eagles of Nigeria could play their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and the Benin Republic without some of the team’s top players.

Recall that on Monday, May 13, Naija News reported that Super Eagles’ 24-year-old winger, Samuel Chukwueze sustained a muscle injury while playing for AC Milan against Cagliari.

Chukwueze’s injury could keep the former Villarreal midfielder away from the Super Eagles for the must-win games in June.

As if that wasn’t bad enough for Nigeria who are currently third in Group C of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers behind Rwanda and South Africa, two big-name players have joined the list of injured players.

The latest big-name players to join the injury list are Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen and 25-year-old Boavista defender, Bruno Onyemaechi.

Onyemaechi’s knee injury has ruled him out for the remaining games of the season which means that the defender stands no chance of being a part of Finidi George’s squad for the qualification games.

As for Osimhen, the 25-year-old striker sustained an injury during Napoli’s Serie A game against Bologna last weekend. He was not seen in training with the team on Monday, May 13.

A statement from Napoli said Osimhen has undergone a recovery work for a muscle strain which means he could be available for the Super Eagles this June.

Other Super Eagles players who might not be available for the World Cup qualification games due to fitness issues are Moses Simon, Zaidu Sanusi and Tyrone Ebuehi.

Note that the Super Eagles are expected to play against South Africa on June 7 and against Benin Republic on June 10 as they continue their push for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.