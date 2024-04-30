Victor Osimhen Makes Italian Serie A Team Of The Week

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen has been named in the Italian Serie A team of the week after an outstanding performance against Roma last weekend.

Victor Osimhen led Napoli to host Roma at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday, April 28. During the game, the 25-year-old Nigeria international gave an unprecedented account of himself.

He was involved in Napoli’s first equalizing goal in the game and then scored the second equalizing goal as the former Italian champions recorded a 2-2 draw.

Only Osimhen and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia made the team from Napoli as Fiorentina produced three players in the team – Nicolás González, Antonín Barák, and Riccardo Sottil.

Below is the Italian Serie A team of the week after matchday 34:

Goalkeeper: Marco Sportiello (AC Milan)

Defenders: Johan Vásquez (Genoa), Malick Thiaw (AC Milan), Simone Romagnoli (Frosinone)

Midfielders: Nadir Zortea (Frosinone), Morten Frendrup (Genoa), Antonín Barák ( Fiorentina), Riccardo Sottil (Fiorentina)

Forwards: Nicolás González (Fiorentina), Victor Osimhen (Napoli), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

Note that Victor Osimhen has scored 16 goals and provided four assists in 29 games in all competitions for Napoli so far this season.

The Nigeria international is expected to leave Napoli this summer and Chelsea alongside Paris Saint Germain are reportedly leading in the pursuit of the striker. However, there is no official offer on the table for the striker yet.