Karim Adeyemi And Michael Olise Are the Latest Players To Be ‘Shamed’ After Snubbing Nigeria

Borussia Dortmund winger, Karim Adeyemi, and Crystal Palace winger, Michael Olise have become the latest players to be humiliated by their preferred countries after snubbing the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Karim Adeyemi and Michael Olise were born to Nigerian parents abroad, hence, they are eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

However, Karim Adeyemi who has played for all the youth teams of Germany chose to play for Germany national team.

The 22-year-old winger has played for the team four teams and was part of the team that crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage.

Despite being a prominent member of Borussia Dortmund that are expected to play in the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League final, coach Julian Nagelsmann decided not to include him in his Euro 2024 squad.

The good news is that Karim Adeyemi is relatively eligible to still switch his allegiance to Nigeria using the FIFA rule that a player who has not made more than three competitive appearances before he turns 21-year-old can still play for another country.

Though he has made four appearances already, the fact that they were in qualifiers could be used as a factor to switch his allegiance to his father’s land, Nigeria.

As for Michael Olise, he has played for France’s youth teams and was expected to be a part of France’s 2024 European Championship squad, interestingly, he was snubbed.

The injury-prone winger will be tempted to reconsider his international options as he is still eligible to play for Nigeria, Algeria and England.