Victor Osimhen May Play His Last Game For Napoli On May 26

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen, is expected to play his last game for Napoli on Sunday, May 26, against Leece.

Victor Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille on September 1, 2020, for a transfer fee worth €77.50 million. Since then, he has always scored double-digit goals per season.

Despite his injury woes this season, the 25-year-old Nigeria international has managed to score 17 goals and provide four assists in 31 games in all competitions.

There are reports that Victor Osimhen is currently battling with Muscle fatigue. Due to the fitness issue, he missed the club’s last weekend league game which ended in a 2-2 draw against Fiorentina.

Advertisement

But Il Corriere dello Sport reported that Osimhen might be available to play his last league game for Napoli this weekend.

The Italian publication also claimed that top clubs in Europe are still interested in the Nigeria international and making efforts to sign him this summer.

Some of the top clubs interested in him remain Manchester United, Chelsea, and Paris Saint Germain according to the Italian publication. They are expected to meet his €130 million release clause before a deal can be reached.

Advertisement

With the probability that Napoli will be without Osimhen next season, the former Italian champions have lined up strikers like Lille and Canada striker Jonathan David and Girona’s Artem Dovbyk as Osimhen’s possible replacement.