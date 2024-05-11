‘PSG Give Up On Signing Victor Osimhen From Napoli’

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Victor Osimhen is not likely to leave Napoli for Paris Saint Germain as the French giants have reportedly ended their pursuit of the striker.

After recording an outstanding 2022-2023 season at Napoli, Victor Osimhen became one of the most sought-after footballers in Europe.

Since last summer, there have been reports that Paris Saint Germain, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United are interested in the 25-year-old Nigeria international.

Recently, PSG reportedly made a €90 million plus an additional €40 million offer for Victor Osimhen but the Nigerian striker was said to be more determined to taste football in England rather than return to France where he played for Lille between 2019 and 2020.

Amid that, RMC Sport has reported that PSG coach, Luis Enrique, has identified Osimhen’s teammate at Napoli, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, as a better replacement for Kylian Mbappe who has confirmed his decision to leave the French giants.

The 23-year-old Georgia international who joined PSG from Dinamo Batumi for a transfer fee worth €13.3 million in the summer of 2022, currently has a price tag worth €120 million.

Though Kvaratskhelia’s contract with Napoli will expire in 2027, the club is making efforts to sign a new deal with him which could increase his price tag.

Reports claimed that the representatives of the Georgian footballer are excited over the interest from PSG.

With this, Victor Osimhen is most likely to move to the Premier League and Chelsea who have reportedly made a €90 million plus Romelu Lukaku offer to Napoli are most likely to sign the 25-year-old Nigerian striker this summer.