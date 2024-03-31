Luis Enrique Hopes Kylian Mbappe Changes Mind Over Leaving PSG

Advertisement

Paris Saint-Germain manager, Luis Enrique has noted that he wishes that Kylian Mbappe would change his mind and remain at the club beyond this summer.

Kylian Mbappe has already announced to PSG that he intends to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of this season but the French giants are still making efforts to keep the 25-year-old French striker at the club beyond this summer.

Reports claimed that Mbappe is determined to move to his favourite club, Real Madrid, on a free transfer at the end of this season. The Frenchman has been making efforts to actualize his dream of playing for the Spanish giants but PSG have been persistent in ensuring that the move is truncated.

However, Mbappe currently has the final say on his future since his contract with PSG will expire at the end of this season.

But Luis Enrique believes that if PSG win four titles including the UEFA Champions League this season, Mbappe could be convinced to remain at the French side.

Note that the UEFA Champions League has eluded PSG over the years but they are currently on the path of doing the unthinkable this season as they are in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Ahead of PSG’s French Ligue 1 game against their local rivals, Marseille at 7:45 p.m. later today, March 31, reporters asked coach Enrique if that was Mbappe’s last Paris derby as PSG player.

Luis Enrique said: “Why will it be his final derby?

“Me, I’ve always remained hopeful that Kylian could change his mind — he hasn’t said anything for now. He could change his mind.

“Imagine if we win four trophies this season and Kylian Mbappé decides at the last minute that he wants to stay in Paris.”

