Casemiro Reveals Similarity Between Mbappe And Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has compared Kylian Mbappe to Cristiano Ronaldo, saying the two players smell goals whenever they are on the pitch.

Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo played together from 2013 to 2018 and won a series of titles together including three UEFA Champions League titles.

Between 2009 and 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo scored over 450 goals making him the club’s all-time highest goalscorer and he is currently the highest goalscorer in international football.

Kylian Mbappe is on the same path of being an icon in terms of goalscoring. He is currently the all-time highest goalscorer at Paris Saint Germain. He is also the second all-time highest goalscorer in the history of the France national team.

Mbappe who has always said Ronaldo is his role model, could move to Real Madrid to continue the Portuguese goalscoring legacy at the club.

In an interview with El Chiringuito TV, Casemiro said Mbappe and Ronaldo have the same effect on opposition teams, adding that they both have a similar nag for scoring goals.

“Mbappé reminds me of Cristiano. He’s on the field, he’s smelling a goal,” Casemiro said.

“You have to be worried about this guy because he will score a goal. Cristiano was like that.”

Note that Casemiro who is currently playing for Manchester United have scored five goals and provided three assists in 25 games in all competitions so far this season.