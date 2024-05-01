Tuchel Blames Kim Min-Jae For Bayern’s 2-2 Draw With Real Madrid

Bayern Munich manager, Thomas Tuchel, has blamed South Korean centre-back, Kim Min-Jae for their 2-2 draw with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals first leg.

Kim Min-Jae joined Bayern Munich from Napoli for a transfer fee worth €50 million on July 18, 2023. Since then, he has managed to play 33 games in all competitions in which he scored 1 goal and provided two assists.

Coach Thomas Tuchel decided to start the centre-back in the Champions League tie at Allianz Arena in which the hosts threw away a 2-1 lead to finish the game with a 2-2 draw.

In the post-game, Tuchel described Kim Min-Jae as a “greedy” player who didn’t do enough when Vinicius Junior scored the match opener in the 24th minute and contributed to the penalty kick Real Madrid converted in the 83rd minute through the boots of Vinicius.

“He was too ‘greedy’ twice”, Thomas Tuchel told reporters in Germany.

“He made the first move too early against Vinicius in the first goal and got caught by Toni Kroos’ pass. He speculated and was too aggressive.

“In the second goal, unfortunately, it was another mistake.”

Bayern Munich are now condemned to beat Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.