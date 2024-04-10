Thomas Tuchel Unhappy Over No-Penalty Call Against Arsenal

Advertisement

Bayern Munich manager, Thomas Tuchel, is not happy that his team was not given a second penalty against Arsenal during their Champions League game on Tuesday, April 9.

Thomas Tuchel was at the Emirates Stadium with Bayern Munich for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday night.

Arsenal excited the home fans by scoring the match opener from the boots of Bukayo Saka. But before the first half ended, Leroy Sane and Harry Kane gave the visitors the lead. Kane scored his goal via the penalty spot.

In the second half, substitute, Leandro Trossard scored the equalizer to force the game to end in a 2-2 draw.

Before the game ended, a strange incident happened in which Gabriel Magalhães handled the ball in the penalty box immediately after Arsenal’s goal kick.

Interestingly, referee Glenn Nyberg decided to overlook the incident which was later described as a “kid mistake”.

After the game, coach Thomas Tuchel revealed that the referee admitted that he saw Gabriel’s mistake but didn’t deem it worthy of a penalty.

“Tough work, tough game against a very strong opponent with a fantastic crowd today. The atmosphere was amazing for the home team”, Thomas Tuchel told TNT Sports.

“We stepped up after 1-0 down, very good reaction. In general a very good team effort. We hit the post.

“I think the referee did not dare to give a deserved penalty today in a bit of a crazy and awkward situation.

“He admitted on the pitch that he saw the situation and that the quarter-final was not enough for him to give a penalty. He admitted he saw the mistake the player made.”

Bayern Munich were not the only side that had a penalty call that wasn’t attended to. In the late minutes of the game, Bayern’s goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer was suspected to have stopped Bukayo Saka in the penalty box using his leg.

Interestingly, the referee waved off the incident despite screams and boos from the Gunners’ fans at the Emirates Stadium.

“It looked like a penalty to me, it looked like clear contact,” Trossard told TNT Sports.

Note that the return leg of the tie will take place in Germany on Wednesday, April 17.