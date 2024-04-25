Only Crisis At Man City, Arsenal Can Win Liverpool EPL Title – Jurgen Klopp

The manager of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp, has noted that his side can only win the Premier League title this season if Arsenal and Manchester City suffer a crisis before the season ends.

Jurgen Klopp who is expected to leave Liverpool at the end of this season was expected to do so on a high by winning the Premier League, Carabao Cup, and the Europa League. He has won the Carabao Cup in February.

Unfortunately, his team has been knocked out of the Europa League and they have now suffered two successive defeats in the Premier League which has hampered their chances of winning the league title.

Recall that Liverpool suffered an unprecedented 2-0 defeat at the hands of Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday, April 24.

The stunning defeat means that Liverpool are now second in the league table with 74 points in 34 games, three points below first-placed Arsenal, and a point above third-placed Manchester City who still have a game in hand.

For Jurgen Klopp and his boys to end this season with the Premier League title, Arsenal must lose one game and draw a game in their remaining four games, while Manchester City must lose two of their outstanding games. Amidst that, The Reds must win their remaining four league games.

“You can read the table. We need a crisis at City and Arsenal and we need to win football games,” Jurgen Klopp said after Liverpool’s 2-0 defeat to Everton.

On their performance against Everton, Klopp added, “It was not the most inspired performance.

“I really feel for the people, I’m really sorry for that. People have told me before about records in the derby. It feels really different (to have lost).

“It was unnecessary but it happened.”