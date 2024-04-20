Jamie Carragher Chooses Who Should Replace Jurgen Klopp At Liverpool

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher doesn’t believe any other manager is capable of replacing Jurgen Klopp at the club except Sporting Lisbon coach, Ruben Amorim.

Recall that Jurgen Klopp has announced earlier in the season that he will depart the club at the end of this season, leaving the Premier League giants with no choice but to hunt for his replacement.

Liverpool made attempts to lure Bayer Leverkusen’s outstanding manager, Xabi Alonso to Anfied, but the Spanish tactician stressed that he wasn’t planning to leave his current side this summer.

Afterward, reports claimed that Liverpool have reached an agreement with Ruben Amorim to succeed Jurgen Klopp next summer, but the Portuguese tactician who is on the verge of winning the league and a domestic cup in Portugal denied the reports.

Yet, Liverpool are strongly linked with the Portuguese tactician and also eying current Brighton manager, Roberto De Zerbi as an option.

But Carragher argued that it would be better for Liverpool to go for a manager who is fresh from winning a title with his previous club like Amorim.

“It looks like he is the favourite right now, I don’t have any inside information, but reading reports that is what it feels like. Looks like he is on for the double this season,” Carragher said via The Boot Room.

“I think if Liverpool could bring in a title-winner in his last season in his previous job that could be a very good acquisition for Liverpool if it is Mr Amorim. I’m maybe more Amorim than De Zerbi.”