David Raya Wins 2023-2024 Premier League Golden Glove Award

Arsenal goalkeeper, David Raya has officially won the 2023-2024 Premier League Golden Glove Award for the first time in his career.

David Raya made a surprise loan move from Brentford to Arsenal on August 15, 2023, which cost the Gunners a whopping €3.34 million.

Since he arrived at Arsenal, the 28-year-old Spanish goalkeeper has been unstoppable in terms of helping the Gunners win critical games.

In the Premier League alone, David Raya has recorded 30 appearances in which he kept 15 clean sheets, and conceded 23 goals.

This means that he has kept more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in the league and no goalkeeper can keep up with him in that regard at this point of the 2023-2024 season.

Arsenal’s 3-0 victory over Bournemouth earlier today, May 4, has helped him to cement his place as the best goalkeeper in the league this season.

Raya’s closest rival, Jordan Pickford is three clean sheets behind the Spanish goalkeeper and the Englishman’s club, Everton have two Premier League games to play this season.

Pickford who helped Everton to draw 1-1 with Luton Town on Friday night, May 3, cannot be able to equal Raya’s number of clean sheets this season. Hence, the 2023-2024 Premier League Golden Glove Award belongs to the Arsenal goalie.