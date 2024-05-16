Arsenal Have Two Ways To Win 2023-2024 Premier League Title

After Manchester City defeated Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, May 14, Arsenal are left with just two chances to win the 2023-2024 Premier League title.

Arsenal have never won the Premier League title since they recorded the invincible feat during the 2003-2004 season. The closest they have come to winning it before this season was last season when they battled Manchester City for the title until the last month of the campaign.

This season, they are battling Manchester City for the Premier League title. Unfortunately for coach Mikel Arteta and his boys, the Gunners threw their advantage away when they lost 2-0 to Aston Villa on April 14, 2024.

Arsenal expected Tottenham Hotspur to do them a favour by defeating Manchester City on Tuesday but that didn’t happen as they suffered a 2-0 defeat.

With that, Manchester City are going into the last day of the Premier League campaign on May 19 with 88 points in 37 games, two points above second-placed Arsenal.

On the said date, Arsenal will host Everton at the Emirates Stadium, while Manchester City will host West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium at 4 p.m. respectively.

How Arsenal can win the Premier League title

At this point of the Premier League campaign, Arsenal must first of all beat Everton, while they hope that Manchester City will lose to West Ham United.

If City lose to West Ham United, and Arsenal beat Everton, the Gunners will have 89 points in 38 games, a point above Manchester City. This is the most straightforward way for Mikel Arteta to finally win the Premier League title for Arsenal.

The second way Arsenal can beat Manchester City to the Premier League title is if City draw 0-0 with West Ham, and the Gunners beat Everton 1-0. With this situation, Arsenal will win the 2023-2024 Premier League title on superior goal difference since the Gunners currently have a 61-goal difference as against City’s 60-goal difference.

