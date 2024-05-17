Arsenal Vs Man City Title Race: Arteta Begs West Ham For Help, Guardiola Wants 3 Goals In 10 Minutes

The manager of Manchester City wishes that his team could score as many as three goals in the first ten minutes of their encounter with West Ham United at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 19.

Guardiola’s Man City will lift their fourth Premier League title in a row at the Etihad Stadium if they can beat West Ham United with any scoreline.

Once they record a victory in their encounter with the London-based club, the outcome of the game between second-placed Arsenal and Everton will be irrelevant to the title race.

However, if West Ham United can beat them or draw with them, that will open the door for Arsenal to grab the Premier League title for the first time since 2004 as far as they beat Everton.

Advertisement

Note that Manchester City are going into their last game of this season with two points ahead of Arsenal which means that they have at least a 75 per cent chance of winning the title on Sunday.

Ahead of the final day clash, Pep Guardiola said, “We’d like to be 3-0 up after 10 minutes vs West Ham… but it will not happen.

“I have a feeling it will be like Aston Villa in 2022. We are ready. My players will never give up.”

Advertisement

Recall that Man City have been in the same situation before when they battled with Liverpool for the league title. City had to come from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 to grab the title.

Meanwhile, the coach of Arsenal, Mikel Arteta is hoping that West Ham United help them to fulfil their dream of winning the title.

He however noted that he and his team have to do their job against Everton who have been enjoying a good run in their recent games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The hope is there. It [Spurs winning] didn’t happen. Now we have to do our job”, Mikel Arteta told reports on Friday.

“Everton are in a really good moment, we have to prove again that we can be better than the opponent and then wish for the best, for West Ham to have a good game, help us and fulfil our dreams.”

Note that Arsenal vs Everton, and Man City vs West Ham United games will kick off at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, simultaneously.