Premier League Trophy Will Be At Emirates Stadium On May 19 – Mikel Arteta

The manager of Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has revealed that the Premier League trophy will be at the Emirates Stadium during their game against Everton on Sunday, May 19.

Arsenal and Manchester City are going into the last match of the 2023-2024 Premier League season with two points separating them. City are in the driver’s seat because they must lose before Arsenal can stand a chance of winning if they beat Everton.

Since the title race is still open to the two clubs until the final day of the season, Mikel Arteta has disclosed that the trophy would be based at the Emirates Stadium carrying red ribbons depicting the colour of the Gunners.

If this is the case, that will make it the first time the Premier League trophy will be at the Emirates Stadium on the last day of the league campaign. It will also be the first time since the 2003-2004 season that the Premier League title will be at Arsenal’s home ground.

Advertisement

“This is the nice part, fighting for the title until the last day”, Mikel Arteta said.

“It will be the first time that the Premier League trophy will be there waiting at the Emirates since it was built, with red ribbons on it, because if we win and they don’t, it’s ours.”

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta has told Spanish media that he would like to work in his home country, Spain in the future.

Advertisement

Since he exited Barcelona as a teenager, Mikel Arteta has never played for a Spanish side. He played majorly for Arsenal and Paris Saint Germain in France before he retired and took to coaching.

Ahead of the last day of the 2023-2024 Premier League campaign, Mikel Arteta, who still has until 2025 before his contract with Arsenal expires, admitted that he can’t work outside Spain forever.

He said, “I have always thought that one day I will return. My home draws me a lot, our way of living, of getting together, the culture – and that means I always have it in my head.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But I am happy here [at Arsenal], happy with how they treat me, and I really enjoy my job. But someday I suppose it will come, I’m not going to be away for my whole life.”