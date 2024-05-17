2023-2024 Premier League Matchday 38 Fixtures: Can Arsenal Overtake Manchester City?

The 2023-2024 Premier League campaign will officially come to an end on Sunday, May 19, as all the fixtures will take place simultaneously.

Though ten games will take place simultaneously from 4 p.m. on Sunday, two of the games will attract the most attention due to the importance of the encounter.

The attention of most football enthusiasts will be fixed on the clash between Premier League title contender, Manchester City and West Ham United at the Etihad, and the clash between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates Stadium.

Manchester City are going into the last game of the season as table-toppers with 88 points in 37 games. They will win the title by simply beating the London side with any scoreline.

Advertisement

If that happens, they will win the Premier League title for the fourth time in a row under the tutelage of coach Pep Guardiola.

If they fail to beat West Ham United on Sunday, Arsenal will be at the corner waiting to grab the opportunity especially if they beat Everton at the Emirates Stadium.

Note that Arsenal’s win on Sunday is meaningless if West Ham United fail to beat Manchester City or draw with the Etihad Stadium-based club.

Advertisement

Below are the 2023-2024 Premier League last matchday fixtures and kick-off time:

Note that all the games will take place on Sunday, May 19 and kick off at 4 p.m.

Liverpool Vs Wolves

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sheffield United Vs Tottenham

Luton Town Vs Fulham

Brighton Vs Man United

Manchester City Vs West Ham

Arsenal Vs Everton

Brentford Vs Newcastle

Crystal Palace Vs Aston Villa

Burnley Vs Nottingham Forest

Chelsea Vs Bournemouth